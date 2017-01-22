Mild temperatures in Ottawa come with a risk of freezing drizzle on Sunday along with winds gusting at 20 km/h. The day's high is 3 C and the low is –2 C.

The work week kicks off with more wet weather: a 40 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries on Monday morning, according to Environment Canada. Expect winds gusting at 20 km/h with a high of 0 C and a low of –3 C.

"Significant snowfall" is expected to begin Monday night and continue on Tuesday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement. The snow is expected to start in southern Ontario on Monday night and "become heavy at times" in eastern Ontario. There could be 15 cm of fresh snow in Ottawa by the time the storm ends on Tuesday evening.