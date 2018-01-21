Skip to Main Content
Mild temperatures Sunday changes to freezing rain Monday

Notifications

Weather

Mild temperatures Sunday changes to freezing rain Monday

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for Monday, saying the region can expect freezing rain later in the day.

Freezing rain could cause slippery roads Monday evening

CBC News ·
Sunday will be fairly mild again, but be prepared for the possibility of freezing rain Monday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Sunday kicks off with some mild temperatures that will reach a high of 2 C around noon.

We could see some flurries or rain throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures just below freezing in the evening will bring a higher chance of flurries. 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Monday and Tuesday.

Freezing rain is forecast for late Monday.

Environment Canada says it will likely issue freezing rain warnings for the Ottawa area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us