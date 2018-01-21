Weather
Mild temperatures Sunday changes to freezing rain Monday
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for Monday, saying the region can expect freezing rain later in the day.
Freezing rain could cause slippery roads Monday evening
Sunday kicks off with some mild temperatures that will reach a high of 2 C around noon.
We could see some flurries or rain throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures just below freezing in the evening will bring a higher chance of flurries.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Monday and Tuesday.
Freezing rain is forecast for late Monday.
Environment Canada says it will likely issue freezing rain warnings for the Ottawa area.