It was a wet start to the day Friday morning with mist and a risk of freezing drizzle, but hopefully we'll see a little sun Friday afternoon in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

Friday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a mix of sun in the afternoon as the high hits 2 C.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy but there is a 60 per cent chance of freezing rain or freezing drizzle along with fog patches developing as the low reaches –4 C.

Stay dry and keep your feet on the ground.

The weekend also begins with a 60 per cent chance of freezing rain or freezing drizzle on Saturday morning with more drizzle in the afternoon. The high should be 4 C.

The drizzle should end Saturday evening before a cloudy Sunday with a high of 3 C.

The forecast currently calls for snow each day between Monday and Thursday with the temperature at or around the freezing mark.