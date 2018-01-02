We're not out of the woods just yet, Ottawa.

This deep freeze that won't go away will stick around for at least another day, with Tuesday's high expected to reach –12 C. With the windchill it will feel more like –36, according to Environment Canada.

That means an extreme cold warning remains in effect.

It should be mainly cloudy for much of the day with a few flurries beginning in the morning. The winds will come from the southwest at 20 km/h and could gust as high as 40 km/h near noon.

Things will get even frostier into the evening with more flurries expected, strong winds and a low of –16 C.

So far, Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with a daytime high of – 9 C. There's no word yet from Environment Canada as to how windy it will be.

