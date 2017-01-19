Get ready for a dreary spell in the capital... it's expected to be cloudy in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario every single day this week.

The good news? The freezing drizzle seems to have finally gone away, but there could be more on the way tonight.

Thursday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 1 C, and the temperature should stay pretty much the same all day. It was zero C at 6 a.m.

Tonight will remain cloudy with more risk of freezing drizzle as fog patches return. The low will be –3 C.

Friday is expected to be cloudy again, with a little sun hopefully near noon as the high reaches 2 C. We could get some drizzle or snow overnight Friday.

Saturday will also be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle as the high hits 3 C again.

Sunday will be, you guessed it, cloudy, with a high of 2 C. The unseasonably warm temperatures continue into next week with highs above zero C.