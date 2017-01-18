A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect to start the day in Gatineau, Ottawa and the rest of eastern Ontario, on top of fresh snow that fell overnight.

Ottawa received two centimetres of snow before midnight and more early Wednesday morning, which then changed to freezing drizzle.

Today's forecast calls for periods of freezing drizzle or light snow ending in the late afternoon or evening with a northeast wind at 20 kilometres per hour that becomes light in the morning. The high will be –1 C.

Overnight, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of more freezing drizzle as fog patches develop. The low will be –4 C.

Thursday should bring a little sun to the capital with a high of 3 C and Friday looks similar with a high of 2 C.

The weekend currently looks cloudy with highs just above the freezing mark.