Temperatures continue to be moderate in Ottawa.

Today will segue from the below normal temperatures we have seen recently to more typical values for the second half of January. The high is expected to reach –7 C.

Hope for some sunny breaks today, with a breeze picking up a bit this afternoon out of the south-southwest to close to 20 km/h.

There is still a smog warning in effect for the Gatineau and Maniwaki areas.

Tomorrow, temperatures will move to above normal average values.

