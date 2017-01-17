It's going to be a messy, slippery day for those of you in rural eastern Ontario with a freezing rain warning in effect, while Ottawa should see some snow, ice pellets and freezing drizzle this afternoon and overnight.

The freezing rain warning covers an area from Kingston to the southwest, Perth to the northwest, Kemptville to the northeast and Brockville to the south. That also includes Gananoque, Mallorytown, Prescott, Merrickville, Sharbot Lake, Smith Falls and areas of Lanark County.

Freezing Rain warnings are in effect for areas South of Ottawa for this pm. https://t.co/8eGqSsmrSb — @BlacksWeather

In those areas, freezing rain should start in the morning or early afternoon, adding up to between two and five millimetres, before turning into snow or freezing drizzle in the evening or overnight.

In Ottawa, the day starts cloudy and snow should begin in the late afternoon, mixed with ice pellets. An east wind will accompany the precipitation this afternoon at 20 kilometres per hour as the high reaches –2 C.

Tonight should see a continuation of the snow mixed with ice pellets adding up to between two and four centimetres of snow before the possibility of freezing drizzle arrives overnight. The east wind should continue gusting from 20 to 40 km/h as the low hits –4 C.

Wednesday also looks messy with periods of freezing drizzle or flurries expected along with an east wind at 20 km/h. The high will be about –1 C.

Thursday also brings a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a high of 3 C, while Friday to Sunday currently look clear and sunny with highs just above the freezing mark.