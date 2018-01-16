Chilly temperatures and flurries expected for Tuesday

Still chilly today with a bit of snow to contend with this morning, but the stage is set for a dramatic warm-up.

Look for a high of only -9 C with a few flurries, but temperatures get back to more typical values by tomorrow and above normal Thursday and beyond.

Normal average temperatures for this time of year are highs of -6 C with lows of -16 C.

There is another smog warning in place for the Gatineau and Maniwaki areas, just like there was Sunday night.

Back then, Environment Canada pointed to wood-burning stoves and fireplaces as a main cause.