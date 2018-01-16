Skip to Main Content
Chilly temperatures and flurries expected for Tuesday

Still chilly today with a bit of snow to contend with this morning, but the stage is set for a dramatic warm-up.

Predicted highs will rise to above average over the course of the week

Your pup may not need to wear boots by Thursday or Friday as temperatures rise throughout the week. (CBC)

Look for a high of only -9 C with a few flurries, but temperatures get back to more typical values by tomorrow and above normal Thursday and beyond.

Normal average temperatures for this time of year are highs of -6 C with lows of -16 C.

There is another smog warning in place for the Gatineau and Maniwaki areas, just like there was Sunday night.

Back then, Environment Canada pointed to wood-burning stoves and fireplaces as a main cause.

