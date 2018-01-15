The sharp bite of the wind chill should dull as the day goes on for people in the capital region.

While early risers are dealing with another morning of the wind chill making it feel in the minus mid-thirties outside, it should feel about 10 degrees warmer by the time the sun sets.

The daytime high of -14 C is close to the overnight low of -16 C, with light snow expected to fall starting in the late evening.

Smog warnings have been lifted for the Gatineau and Maniwaki areas.

Tuesday's forecast calls for more flurries and a high of -10 C.

The longer-term forecast for the end of the work week and weekend suggests we'll hover around the freezing mark.

null null