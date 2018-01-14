Environment Canada's extreme cold warning is still in effect today, with temperatures feeling like –36 C with the windchill.

It'll be mainly sunny, meaning those windchill values should improve this morning. It'll feel like –25 C by this afternoon.

But don't ditch those layers quite yet — today's high is still –16 C and winds will be around 15 km/h.

Expect the start of your work week to be chilly as well, with a windchill of –30 C on Monday, and periods of snow starting tomorrow evening.

