Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa after days of rain and mild temperatures.

Expect a period of very cold windchills, with temperatures feeling like –35 C or below overnight and early Sunday morning.

The high for today is hovering around –15 C, but winds gusting up to 50 km/h will make it feel much colder.

A bright, cold day is in store for Sunday as well, with a low of –25 C and a chilly high of –17 C.

Bundle up!

