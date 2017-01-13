Everything froze overnight with a thin layer of snow on top as the temperature returned to normal in the capital region.

Friday's forecast calls for mainly sunny skies with a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour as the temperature drops to –11 C in the afternoon.

Tonight the sky should remain clear with winds gusting up to 15 km/h as the low drops to –21 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like –25.

This means the temperature drops by about 30 C in less than 48 hours. Ottawa winters, right?

We should see a sunny weekend with some cloud cover on each day. Saturday brings a 15 km/h wind along with a high of –9 C, which means the wind chill could make it feel like –25. Bundle up.

Sunday brings a high of –9 C but less wind, along with a mix of sun and cloud.

The temperature rises once again next week with more snow expected Tuesday. It looks like the temperature will hover around the freezing mark for most of next week.