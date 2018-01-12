Skip to Main Content
Flash freeze warning issued for Ottawa area

Weather

Be prepared for big changes throughout the day as it will feel like spring in the morning, but winter in the afternoon.

Prepare for warm temperatures and rain in Ottawa today, though it should start to freeze around late afternoon. (Associated Press)

A flash freeze warning has been issued for the Ottawa area as temperatures fall throughout the day. 

Though we started out with a high of 10 C, the temperatures will fall to below freezing during the afternoon. 

The rain will change to snow and the puddles will turn to ice. 

Environment Canada is also warning of freezing rain for the afternoon commute home.

Surfaces like roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become very slippery, it warns. 

Temperatures will drop below 0 C by late afternoon and keep going lower, down to -15 C overnight — with wind chill on top of that.

There's a snowfall warning for areas along the St. Lawrence River such as Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall, with up to 20 centimetres possible by Saturday afternoon.

The Ottawa-Gatineau area should get around seven centimetres of snow.

