Looking at the mild temperature today, you might perk up. But step outside and that smile might turn into a frown in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Thursday's forecast calls for periods of rain with the temperature falling to 3 C in the afternoon. This is where the mild January weather ends and the typical January weather returns.

Tonight could see freezing rain early in the evening before turning into periods of snow as the temperature drops. There is also a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight with a low of –6 C.

That means all the rain and melted ice and snow should freeze up again by Friday morning.

The first week of school — and work, for many — in 2017 ends with mainly sunny skies and the temperature falling to –11 C Friday afternoon.

Beware of the low on Friday night. It'll be around –20 C, so bundle up.

The weekend looks pretty sunny with highs around –10 C. It warms up again on Monday with snow in the forecast early next week.