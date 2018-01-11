Watch out for wet roads and some patchy fog early today, then a cloudy, breezy and mild day with a bit of drizzle.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning, as well. But the ice shouldn't be a problem as the day warms up.

We'll see a high near 7 C — the record to beat today is 10 C.

ALERTE : Veuillez prendre note que la station fermera à 16h aujourd’hui du aux conditions météorologiques. // ALERT: We will be closing the hill at 4pm today due to the weather. — @CampFortune

Rain moves in Thursday night into Friday morning, which means a sloppy morning commute filled with puddles.

By nightfall Friday temperatures fall below freezing, followed by a shot of snow into early Saturday. A cold weekend lies in wait.

