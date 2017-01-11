We have a very windy Wednesday on tap with gusts as strong as 80 kilometres per hour in Ottawa and 90 km/h in more rural areas.

Ottawa received 9.2 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, which should be partially melted today as the temperature was 3 C early Wednesday morning. The temperature should drop back down to –1 C this afternoon before rising again.

Periods of rain ended in the morning and we should see a mix of sun and cloud. A southwest wind should gust from 50 to 80 km/h before easing to more reasonable 20 to 40 km/h gusts in the morning.

Here is what the wind did in Orléans on Wednesday morning, in addition to knocking power out for thousands of people across the region.

Tonight in Ottawa, rain should begin after midnight with a south wind at 20 km/h as the temperature keeps rising to 8 C by Thursday morning. Yes, 8 C.

Thursday should see continued periods of rain with that south wind at 20 km/h and the temperature falling to 1 C in the afternoon.

Thursday night should start a return to normal winter weather (what is normal for an Ottawa winter?) with a 40 per cent chance of flurries as the low drops to –8 C. That is a drop of 16 C in 24 hours.

Friday through Monday look quite similar with a mix of sun and cloud and the daily high temperature ranging from –8 C to –3 C.