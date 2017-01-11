We have a very windy Wednesday on tap with gusts as strong as 80 kilometres per hour in Ottawa and 90 km/h in more rural areas.

Ottawa received 9.2 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, which should be partially melted today as the temperature was 3 C early Wednesday morning. The temperature should drop back down to –1 C this afternoon before rising again.

Periods of rain ended in the morning and we should see a mix of sun and cloud. A southwest wind should gust from 50 to 80 km/h before easing to more reasonable 20 to 40 km/h gusts in the morning.

Here is what the wind did in Orléans on Wednesday morning, in addition to knocking power out for thousands of people across the region.

@OttawaMorning traffic: light broken at Jeanne d'Arc @ Beausejour - reported it to City - safest to use left lane on J d'A pic.twitter.com/PXmNU7iseF — @seniorjc

Tonight in Ottawa, rain should begin after midnight with a south wind at 20 km/h as the temperature keeps rising to 8 C by Thursday morning. Yes, 8 C.

Thursday should see continued periods of rain with that south wind at 20 km/h and the temperature falling to 1 C in the afternoon.

Thursday night should start a return to normal winter weather (what is normal for an Ottawa winter?) with a 40 per cent chance of flurries as the low drops to –8 C. That is a drop of 16 C in 24 hours.

Friday through Monday look quite similar with a mix of sun and cloud and the daily high temperature ranging from –8 C to –3 C.