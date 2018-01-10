Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for eastern Ontario with light freezing rain expected to begin late this afternoon.

Patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle can be expected in the Ottawa Valley until early Thursday morning.

The weather agency says that between 1 and 4 mm of accumulation is expected.

Other areas included in the warning are Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

People are asked to take extra care when walking or driving as roads and walkways may become slippery.

