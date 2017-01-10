A winter travel advisory is in effect as between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in the capital today.

Give yourself some extra time to commute.

Environment Canada suggests the snow will start mid-morning Tuesday and last into the evening, turning into rain by Wednesday morning. A brief stint of freezing rain is also possible overnight.

Tuesday's forecast also calls for a south wind to gust from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour as the high reaches –3 C.

A south wind of 40 to 60 km/h will blow overnight, and the temperature should rise to 2 C by morning.

The overnight winter parking ban is in effect tonight. No parking on #OttCity streets between 1am-7am. pic.twitter.com/Aj138YcXtq — @ottawacity

Wednesday should be much nicer with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. That south wind continues gusting at 40 to 60 km/h to start the day, though. It should eventually change to a southwest wind ranging from 20 to 40 km/h later in the morning.

The temperature remains above zero on Thursday with a high of 4 C. Periods of rain could make the city pretty messy, so take note of that.

Friday should bring a return to normal temperatures with a high of –8 C and a mix of sun and cloud. The weekend looks to bring more of the same with a good amount of sun in the forecast.