Don't let the warm morning fool you, the temperature will drop as the day goes on.

Tuesday morning will hover around 0 C, with the afternoon bringing a high of -4 C.

If you're a fan of the snow, today could be another lucky day for you. Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Tuesday night gets a little chilly as the clouds roll in. The overnight low will be -13 C.

