It's finally getting warm again!

Well, warm comparative to the insanely low temperatures Ottawa has dealt with for the past week and a bit.

Monday's high will be –1 C, and it shouldn't dip too far away from that until Saturday.

However, where there are balmy temperatures, there is snow. Ottawa is set to get about five centimetres of snow throughout the day.

Tonight's low will be –6 C. Certainly nothing to complain about.

