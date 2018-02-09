Friday will see increasing cloud cover, with the possibility of some late-day and evening flurries.

There will be more snow in the Kingston-Napanee area, with five to 10 centimetres today.

Heavy snowfall at times is expected before tapering off tonight.

The temperature will hit a nearly seasonal –7 C with a southwest breeze blowing around 15 km/h.

It will turn milder for the weekend, but we will likely see some snow. Environment Canada is predicting a 70 per cent chance of snowfall on both Saturday and Sunday.

