Friday will see increasing cloud cover, with the possibility of some late-day and evening flurries.
There will be more snow in the Kingston-Napanee area, with five to 10 centimetres today.
Heavy snowfall at times is expected before tapering off tonight.
The temperature will hit a nearly seasonal –7 C with a southwest breeze blowing around 15 km/h.
It will turn milder for the weekend, but we will likely see some snow. Environment Canada is predicting a 70 per cent chance of snowfall on both Saturday and Sunday.
null
null
null
null