We could see some sun today, which of course comes with a colder temperature, because winter!

Thursday's forecast calls for skies to clear this morning with a north wind of 20 kilometres per hour in the morning. The high is set to reach –10 C, but a wind chill will make it feel as cold as –27 in the morning (that should be over when you most of you read this).

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight, along with a northwest wind of 20 km/h. The low will be –21 C with a wind chill that makes it feel like, wait for it, –32.

Ottawa Public Health has also issued a frostbite advisory until further notice. This is all great news for Rideau Canal Skateway enthusiasts.

Friday should be sunny with clouds rolling in late in the afternoon as a northwest wind hits 20 km/h. The high will be –13 C, but the wind should make it feel as cold as –32.

Friday night brings a 60 per cent chance of snow with a low of –15 C.

The weekend should be much warmer with snow on the way. So far, Saturday's high could be 0 C and Sunday's could –3 C. That trend should continue into early next week.