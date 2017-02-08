The freezing rain warning has ended after a wintry messy mix landed on the capital, including about 11 millimetres of freezing rain and ice pellets, almost seven centimetres of snow and one millimetre of rain.

Fun winter times, all around. (Those precipitation totals only include data gathered at the Ottawa airport up to midnight. More freezing rain and snow fell afterward.)

Wednesday's forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of snow or rain in the morning before giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. There should also be gusts from a west wind that hit 40 kilometres per hour in the morning.

As for the temperature, it was 3 C at 6:40 a.m. but should fall to –5 C in the afternoon.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with the wind hitting 15 km/h. Everything should freeze up as the low hits about –21 C, with the wind making it feel more like –26.

This is what will freeze overnight.

The #winter round-up from Tuesday. Double the ice/freeze.



1 mm of rain#ottnews #ottawa pic.twitter.com/axQr2kPTMr — @CBCOttawa

Thursday should be nicer with a mix of sun and cloud and even more sun in the afternoon with a 15 km/h wind and a high of –10 C. The wind chill, though: –28. Oh goodness.

Friday should bring another mix of sun and cloud with a high of –13 C.

The weekend should be a tad warmer with snow in the forecast.