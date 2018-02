Another snowy day is on tap for Ottawa.

Look for five to 10 centimetres to start just as the morning rush winds down.

Areas close to Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River could see as much as 15 centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

The snow should end after dark.

Today's high should climb to –9 C, but an easterly wind around 20 km/h will make it feel cooler while blowing the snow around.

Sun is expected Thursday with a high of –7 C.

