The capital should get an "extended period" of freezing rain tonight that lasts for several hours, along with some snow and ice pellets as the precursor. A freezing rain warning is in effect.

Tuesday's forecast calls for periods of snow in the morning changing to ice pellets in the afternoon, which amounts to between two and four centimetres of precipitation.

An east wind should also gust from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour in the morning as the high reaches –7 C.

The ice pellets should change to freezing rain in the evening, then eventually to rain overnight as the temperature rises to 9 C by Wednesday morning (that's above zero). An east wind should also gust up to 60 km/h.

Wednesday should see periods of rain ending in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud during the day. The wind will come from the west gusting from 40 to 60 km/h, then eventually switch to a northwest wind at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The temperature should fall to –3 C in the afternoon.

The temperature will continue to plummet overnight Wednesday to –17 C, which of course means a flash freeze. Good times ahead.

Thursday could bring more snow, along with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of –6 C. The weekend looks seasonably normal with more snow in the forecast.