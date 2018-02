Some flurries in the region may slow you down today. Depending on where you are, there will be anywhere from a dusting to a couple of centimetres.

Temperatures will be fairly easy to take, heading up to a seasonal –6 C, but a westerly wind up around 20 km/h will add a chill.

A more significant snow is likely Wednesday that might be in the 5-to-10-centimetre range.

Ian Black's forecast on Twitter

