The work and school week starts with about five centimetres of fresh snow on the ground, along with more to come this afternoon, in advance of a wintry mess on Tuesday.

Monday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with more clouds rolling in near noon, joined by a 60 per cent chance of snow. The high will reach –8 C.

A special weather statement is in effect starting tonight into Tuesday, which warns of freezing rain and snow.

Tonight, Environment Canada calls for two to four centimetres of snow with an east wind at 20 kilometres per hour and a low of –9 C.

The snow should continue into Tuesday and eventually change to ice pellets in the late afternoon, adding up to about two more centimetres of precipitation. The wind should be stronger gusting from the east between 40 and 60 km/h as the high hits –8 C.

We should also see freezing rain on Tuesday evening, mixed with snow, as the overnight low actually rises from Tuesday's high to –2 C.

This sad-looking face, made from snow on the side of a bus shelter, might represent our feelings about Tuesday. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Wednesday looks snowy and windy with a high of –1 C before the temperature drops again on Wednesday night to a low of –16 C.

The end of the week should clear up a bit. Stay tuned.