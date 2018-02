The snow will let up this morning, and the sun will come out for most of the day.

But bundle up, it will be a chilly one.

The low this morning is –14 C, but winds out of the southwest will make it feel like minus 23.

The high will be –8 C this afternoon, before steadying out to –10 C for the evening.

There is a chance of more snow early Tuesday morning.

Ian Black's forecast on Twitter

null null