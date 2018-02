It'll be a cold start to your weekend, but milder temperatures are on the way.

Under mostly cloudy skies with possible flurries, expect temperatures to climb to a seasonal –7 C.

After dark, periods of snow will develop and persist through Sunday.

There's some good news if you're planning on getting outside for Winterlude — by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will rise and hover near 0 C.

