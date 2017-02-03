Expect cloudy skies, a chance of snow and a high of –6 C as Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau today.

That's good skating weather (the entire 7.8-km length of the Rideau Canal is open), but you'll want to bundle up at night when the temperature drops to –17 C, which will feel more like –27 with the windchill, according to Environment Canada.

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries during the day, dropping to a 30 per cent chance in the evening as winds gust at 20 km/h.

The weekend weather forecast is pretty mild.

On Saturday there's a 40 per cent chance of flurries, with mainly cloudy skies, winds gusting at 20 km/h near noon and a high of –4 C. There's a 30 per cent chance of snow in the evening with a low of –7 C.

Sunday comes with flurries and the temperature is expected to reach a high of –2 C and a low of –8 C.