It's getting mild and sunny today in the capital before a rainy spell hits tonight and tomorrow, which could bring up to 25 millimetres of rain.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon along with a south wind at 20 kilometres per hour near noon.

The high is 8 C and there is a UV index of three, or moderate.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain, which would not normally be an issue.

15-25 mm of rain tonight/Wed prompts Env Can to issue Special Weather Statement for ponding, creeks etc. https://t.co/TYEkyUdet3 #ottweather — @BlacksWeather

But the weather service says the ground has "reduced ability to absorb further rainfall" due to other rain and snowmelt. That means we could see more large puddles around, so be cautious.

Tonight should see heavier rain that could bring between five and 10 millimetres before morning as that south wind continues to hit 20 km/h. The low is merely 4 C, though.

Wednesday will be quite the first day of March. We should see periods of rain throughout that amount to between 10 and 15 more millimetres. A southwest wind should also gust from 20 to 40 km/h as the high hits 9 C.

Then after all that rain, let's bring some snow, shall we? Wednesday night currently has a 70 per cent chance of the white stuff with a low of –9 C. That also means a flash freeze for all the rain that falls.

Thursday could see a little sun and snow as the high is more winter-like at –4 C, while Friday and Saturday are a little colder with quite chilly overnight lows. Take note.