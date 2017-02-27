The mild weather continues in the capital for these final days of February.

Monday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. We should also get a southwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour with high of 6 C.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a west wind at 20 km/h and a low of –6 C, which means whatever melts will freeze.

Tuesday gets a little warmer with another mix of sun and cloud. The clouds will start to take over around noon teamed with a south wind at 20 km/h.

There is also a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon as the high hits 9 C.

Tuesday night looks cloudy and wet with a low of –7 C. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow.

Wednesday, the first day of March, should bring periods of rain with a high of 6 C.

Don't put the winter gear away if Thursday and Friday are any indication.

Thursday has a high of –2 C and overnight low of –15 C. Friday gets as warm as –5 C and drops to as low as –17 C overnight.