The mild weather continues in the capital for these final days of February.
Monday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. We should also get a southwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour with high of 6 C.
Tonight should be partly cloudy with a west wind at 20 km/h and a low of –6 C, which means whatever melts will freeze.
Tuesday gets a little warmer with another mix of sun and cloud. The clouds will start to take over around noon teamed with a south wind at 20 km/h.
There is also a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon as the high hits 9 C.
Tuesday night looks cloudy and wet with a low of –7 C. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow.
Wednesday, the first day of March, should bring periods of rain with a high of 6 C.
Don't put the winter gear away if Thursday and Friday are any indication.
Thursday has a high of –2 C and overnight low of –15 C. Friday gets as warm as –5 C and drops to as low as –17 C overnight.
Runoff, Hogs Back. 1° now. ⛅today & 4°. SW wind 20-40 will add a chill tho. Slight chance of am flurry. Milder Tue & Wed. ☔L8er Tue. ☔Wed pic.twitter.com/wMJabNvbh1—
@BlacksWeather