It'll be warm and windy in Ottawa for the last Monday of February, with a high of 6 C expected under mixed skies.

(The average high temperature for this time of year is about –2 C.)

Winds will become west at 20 km/h early in the morning, gusting to 40. The low Monday night is expected to dip to –4 C under clear skies.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, sunshine is expected to give way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a downright balmy high of 9 C.

Cloudy periods are in the forecast for Tuesday night with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries, and a low of plus 1 C.

