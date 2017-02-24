A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the capital region as we expect a wet and slippery day on tap.

Friday's forecast calls for a cloudy day with rain starting in the morning, which could become freezing rain late in the morning. There should also be an east wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The high is 2 C as the temperature remains pretty steady throughout the day (it was 1 C at 6 a.m.).

Environment Canada projects the freezing rain to be "patchy" today and in the evening, and it should eventually become rain either during the evening or after midnight.

A northeast wind should hit 20 km/h overnight with a low of 0 C, but the temperature will rise early Saturday morning to 5 C.

Saturday looks wet and mild. The forecast calls for rain with a southeast wind at 20 km/h in the morning, which changes to a southwest wind at 30 km/h in the afternoon. The high is 10 C.

There's a 60 per cent chance of rain mixed with snow on Saturday night with a low of –6 C.

Sunday looks cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of snow and a high of 0 C.

The final days of February — Monday and Tuesday — will be much of the same with a chance of sun on Monday.