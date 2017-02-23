Get ready for a "meltathon." There's a good chance you could get a little wet today as the capital gets rain and puddles due to melting snow and ice.

Thursday's forecast calls for showers and a southwest wind at 20 kilometres per hour to end near noon, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The high will reach about 9 C.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of –2 C.

Friday will be closer to normal with a high of 2 C along with some messy conditions. There is a risk of freezing rain late in the morning and then a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the afternoon, along with a northeast wind at 20 km/h.

Friday night should be cloudy again with a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow and a low of 0 C.

Saturday should be the king of melts (you're likely thinking about fast food right now). It should be cloudy with a high of 14 C, along with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

This is why the Rideau Canal Skateway was closed for the season.

Saturday night and Sunday could see everything freeze over. The overnight low will be about –3 C and it should be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries during the day Sunday with a high of –3 C.