What is this? Spring? Officially that's not for another month but this weather is melting snow and bringing some April-like showers to the capital.

Wednesday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 7 C. The normal seasonal high for Feb. 22 is –2 C.

Tonight should also be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle as fog patches roll in during the evening. The low is set to reach 2 C.

Thursday is also cloudy with showers starting in the morning and ending in the afternoon. A southwest wind should gust from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour in the morning before switching to a northwest wind in the afternoon.

Thursday's high will be 11 C, but that's not even the warmest temperature of the week. The overnight low, though, drops to –2 C.

Friday continues the short cool-down with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries as the high reaches 1 C. The temperature will remain the same overnight Friday, too.

Then there's Saturday. The forecast tells us the temperature will rise to a balmy 14 C, but there's a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow.

Sunday swiftly brings us back to reality with a normal seasonal high of –2 C.