You can expect one more morning of rain in the capital, but showers should finally end Wednesday.

Environment Canada is predicting periods of rain ending in the afternoon, with a mix of sun and cloud after that. There may be some lingering fog in the morning, but that should dissipate as the day goes on.

There will be some gusty winds in the afternoon. You can expect a high of 9 C before the temperature gradually drops overnight. Thursday will be chillier with a high of –2 C

null null