You thought the weekend was warm? Get ready for more mild weather over the next three days that could melt most of the snow and ice you see now in the capital.

Tuesday's forecast calls for increasing cloudiness with a high of 6 C. That means the sun is hiding again. Boo-urns.

Tonight should be damp. It will be mainly cloudy with rain showers starting early in the evening and ending after midnight. Fog patches should also develop near midnight with a low of 2 C.

Wednesday looks to be mainly cloudy with a high of 8 C as the temperature continues to rise. The overnight low is also 5 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers, which means more melting and wet conditions everywhere.

Thursday also has a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 10 C (yes, a double-digit high).

The temperature should fall closer to seasonal norms after Thursday night drops to –5 C. That also means you can expect a lot of ice around town Friday morning.

The forecast calls for snow Friday and Saturday as the high sits just above 0 C and the overnight lows at about –4 C.