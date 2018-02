The rain will not go away at all on Tuesday.

Ottawa is under a rainfall warning that began when showers started Monday afternoon and is expected to continue into Wednesday morning. We can also expect a balmy 11 C on Tuesday, which should add a lot of snow melt to the rain.

By the time the showers stop on Wednesday, it's expected we could see between 25 and 40 mm. That could lead to some localized flooding in places.

