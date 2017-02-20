It's Family Day, which also signals the final day of Winterlude in Ottawa, and you couldn't ask for better weather.
Despite a temporary closure of the Rideau Canal, Monday should be perfect for enjoying the finale of the annual winter festival.
The forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 2 C.
If that didn't convince you, how about the chance for a tan? There is a UV index of three, or moderate, today.
Tonight should bring a few clouds as the low reaches –11 C. So whatever melts today will freeze tonight.
Most people return to work on Tuesday where we should see increasing cloudiness with a 40 per cent chance of (rain) showers late in the afternoon. The high is 5 C.
That temporary closure of the canal might become permanent because the temperature continues to rise through the week.
Wednesday features a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9 C. Thursday brings a cloudy day, but a high of 10 C. There could be rain on both days.
There is also a chance of a dagger — the final dagger in the Rideau Canal season. Cross your fingers that doesn't happen.
Two pics, two days apart, b4 & after the thaw. Enjoy ☀today w/a high near 0°. Wind N 10-20. Mild week on tap. More ☔means more melting. pic.twitter.com/D2WEKaUqY9—
@BlacksWeather