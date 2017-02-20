It's Family Day, which also signals the final day of Winterlude in Ottawa, and you couldn't ask for better weather.

Despite a temporary closure of the Rideau Canal, Monday should be perfect for enjoying the finale of the annual winter festival.

The forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 2 C.

If that didn't convince you, how about the chance for a tan? There is a UV index of three, or moderate, today.

Tonight should bring a few clouds as the low reaches –11 C. So whatever melts today will freeze tonight.

Most people return to work on Tuesday where we should see increasing cloudiness with a 40 per cent chance of (rain) showers late in the afternoon. The high is 5 C.

That temporary closure of the canal might become permanent because the temperature continues to rise through the week.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9 C. Thursday brings a cloudy day, but a high of 10 C. There could be rain on both days.

There is also a chance of a dagger — the final dagger in the Rideau Canal season. Cross your fingers that doesn't happen.