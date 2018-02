Be warned — it is much colder out there. High temperatures will only make to bout –15 C, and the wind will not be your friend.

Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite warning late Wednesday, with temperatures expected to plunge overnight Thursday.

Expect wind chills to make it feel like –30.

However, things will warm up over the weekend, with flurries on Saturday and periods of snow developing Sunday.

