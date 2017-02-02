Get ready for two days of flurries, high winds, and occasional moments of sunshine in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Thursday with a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of –5 C.

Prepare for winds in the 20 km/h range early this morning before everything briefly calms down. That wind comes back in the afternoon, however, and with a vengeance: expect gusts out of the west in the 40 km/h range.

At least those winds will give you some extra momentum as you glide down the Rideau Canal Skateway, which is expected to fully reopen this morning.

Tonight we should see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and an overnight low of –15 C.

Friday's forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day, with a four-in-10 chance of yes, more flurries. It'll stay windy and the high will be –7 C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the sun returns in full force on Saturday with crystal-clear skies in the forecast and a high of –4 C.

The flurries are set to return on Sunday, however, but it'll stay reasonably warm with a high of –3 C.