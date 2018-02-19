Hope you enjoyed Sunday's sunshine, Ottawa-Gatineau, because it's time to break out the galoshes.

Environment Canada is calling for clouds to roll in Monday afternoon, with rain starting in the 3 to 5 p.m. window.

The high will be a balmy 6 C, which is great if you don't mind a bit of slush for the last day of Winterlude.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in place for the entire region, giving a heads-up that 10 to 20 mm of rain could fall by Tuesday morning, making for some big puddles.

That rain should continue overnight and through Tuesday into early Wednesday, before the temperature drops back down to the freezing mark.

The conditions might mean some fog on Tuesday morning.

