High of 2 C and a sunny afternoon

The second last day of Winterlude may be your final chance to lace up your skates on the Rideau Canal.

Temperatures will hover around zero Sunday and warm up over the next few days.

Sunday's high will reach 2 C. Expect a few flurries, but these will end in the morning and turn into clear, mainly sunny skies.

Tonight the temperature will head to a low of –4 C with a bit of cloud coverage.

Family Day Monday will be warmer — with temperatures reaching up to 6 C — and could see some periods of rain.

Tuesday will be relatively balmy with a high of 11 C. There will be a good chance of rain, so don't for get your umbrella.