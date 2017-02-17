Ottawa has received nearly 54 centimetres of snow this week, but get ready for a big melt in the capital.

Friday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –2 C. Tonight should be mainly cloudy with a low of –8 C.

Then the temperature begins to rise and the week-long thaw is upon us. Highs are set to be above zero for six consecutive days.

Saturday should be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent of showers in the afternoon and a southwest wind at 20 kilometres per hour near noon. The high will be 6 C.

Saturday night the temperature will only drop to the freezing mark before rising back up Sunday to 8 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday currently have highs of 3 C, then Thursday could hit 5 C. Rain and/or snow is possible from Tuesday to Thursday.

Next week could be messy. Rubber boots sound like a must.