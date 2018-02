A cooler breeze will start to blow today and instead of temperatures rising as the day goes along, it will slowly get colder.

Look for a few sunny breaks, especially later in the day, with temperatures hovering around 0 C.

There's a bit good news for those of you who want to get outside this weekend. The low early Saturday will be near –15 C but under a mix of sun and cloud, the high should climb to –3 C.

