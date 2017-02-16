More snow should fall today on top of more than 50 centimetres that have already dropped on Ottawa this week.

If you think it has snowed every day for a while, you're close. It has snowed in 19 of the last 24 days, including Thursday.

A reporter asked me if it has snowed 12 days out of the last 15... I said yes. It has also snowed on 18 of the last 23 days! #Ottweather ❄️ — @BlacksWeather

Thursday's forecast calls for a cloudy day with periods of snow ending late in the afternoon, which should add about two centimetres of more snow. There should also be a northwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour as the high hits –2 C.

Tonight should be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries with that northwest wind at 20 km/h. The low is –13 C.

Friday should be mainly sunny — yes, sunny — with the clouds rolling in during the afternoon as the high reaches –2 C again. No snow in the forecast, but you should probably knock on wood when you read this.

Friday night and Saturday could bring a little more snow, but the forecast also signals quite the thaw. All that snow could start to melt as the high is 2 C on Saturday.

Then Sunday has a high of 8 C and Monday has a high of 1. Clear those storm drains.