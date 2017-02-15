Snow started falling early Tuesday afternoon and it's not expected to let up until Thursday afternoon, so be careful out there.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau. Environment Canada says snow could be heavy at times during the Wednesday morning commute, with visibilities as low as 200 metres possible, along with snow-covered roads.

Wednesday's forecast calls for about five centimetres of snow, falling heavy at times, with a high of zero C. Periods of snow, about two to four centimetres, are expected Wednesday night with a low of –5 C.

Thursday should bring more periods of snow until the afternoon, when it's expected to give way to cloudy skies and a high of –3 C. Cloudy periods are expected Thursday night with a low of –8 C.

So far, Friday looks to bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –2 C, and Friday night could see more cloudy periods of a low of –10 C.

After that it's supposed to warm up considerably (we're talking possible highs of 2 C on Saturday and 8 C on Sunday). More on that later in the week.