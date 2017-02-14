After all was said and done, about 30 centimetres of snow fell in Ottawa between Sunday and Monday, but hopefully you were able to dig yourselves out.

Get ready for 10-20 more centimetres starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting until Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

A low-pressure system from northern Ontario will bring the snow with the heaviest snowfall coming on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tuesday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with between two and four centimetres of snow falling before the evening as the high reaches –2 C.

Tonight should bring between five and 10 centimetres with the low dropping slightly to –4 C. That means Wednesday morning's commute could be similar to Monday morning.

Wednesday will bring periods of snow with between two and four more centimetres falling as the high jumps above zero to 1 C. More flurries are expected overnight Wednesday, too, with the low hitting –5 C.

Thursday also currently has a 60 per cent chance of flurries as the high reaches –2 C.

Snow should subside by Friday with – if you can believe it -- sun in the forecast. Let's not jinx it, though.

Next weekend currently has highs at 7 C for Saturday and Sunday. So, a lot of snow could be melting.